Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Comedian Pete Davidson Makes Surprise Cameo

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn has recently revealed a secret cameo by comedian Pete Davidson in his latest tweet. Pete Davidson, known for his work on Saturday Night Live, has collaborated with James Gunn in the past and has now taken on two cameo roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film.

In response to a fan’s question about his character and whether Pete Davidson also voiced a character, James Gunn took to twitter to share the details. He revealed, “I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don’t want to show her here because she’s too gorgeous & I don’t want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison. And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set”. Alongside his tweet, James Gunn shared several pictures from the set, one of which featured himself, Pete Davidson, and star Chris Pratt.

I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous & I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison. And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set. https://t.co/tyVPU7GsZg pic.twitter.com/2cKamjHqxS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2023

Pete Davidson portrays the character Phlektik, an alien who appears towards the end of the film and serves as a henchman for the High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji. This collaboration marks Pete Davidson’s second time working with James Gunn, following his role as Blackguard in the DC film The Suicide Squad.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recently hit theaters and made an impressive domestic box-office debut, ranking in $114 million in its opening weekend in the United States. The film features an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen GIllan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and the voices of Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova also star in the movie.

Fans of the MCU and Pete Davidson alike will surely be delighted by this unexpected and exciting cameo appearance, adding to the anticipation and success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.