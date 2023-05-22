James Gunn Shares Superman Legacy Update, Reacts To DC Rumours

James Gunn recently took to his Twitter handle to address the rumours surrounding the Superman Legacy project. The American filmmaker slammed all the DC rumours and revealed that he has begun storyboarding for Superman legacy. James further told his fans to only believe his and Peter's take on all the DC updates.

"I’m getting barraged with bullshit DC rumors this morning. I’ll just reiterate the general rule not to believe anything unless it comes from me or Peter. But, unless it’s especially egregious, I’m going to slow down on calling shit out. (Sorry, I know, it’s one of my favorite traditions). There are three reasons for this: 1) Some people are making up lies to get attention from me or to get clicks & I don’t want to encourage that. 2) I’ve read a hundred rumors this morning. ONE of them is half-true. So I don’t want to be used as a way for people to throw nonsense at the wall until something sticks. 3) I’m storyboarding Superman Legacy and don’t have time! Have a great day!" tweeted the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker.

In the same tweet, a social media user wrote, "You're storyboarding based on the first draft?" to which James Gunn was quick to respond. "It’s far from the first draft," commented the director. Meanwhile, a fan commented, "I hadn’t enjoyed an MCU movie in the theater since Age of Ultron. Thank you for breaking that streak. Thank you for Guardians of the Galaxy 3." Check the tweet below.

I’m getting barraged with bullshit DC rumors this morning. I’ll just reiterate the general rule not to believe anything unless it comes from me or Peter. But, unless it’s especially egregious, I’m going to slow down on calling shit out. (Sorry, I know, it’s one of my favorite… — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 20, 2023

More on Superman Legacy

James Gunn earlier revealed that the Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill will not be in the star cast of Superman Legacy. The names that were rumoured to play Clark Kent were David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi, Nicholas Hoult, and Andrew Richardson, as per reports by Deadline. More details of the films are under wraps.