James Gunn Responds To Superman Casting Rumours, Says 'I Would Never...'

James Gunn took to his Twitter handle to respond to the rumours surrounding the upcoming Superman movie. Reportedly, David Corenswet, Andrew Richardson, Jacob Elordi, and Tom Brittney were in talks to play the main lead Kent. On the other hand, Nicholas Hoult was considered for the role of Lex and Emma Mackey for the role of journalist Lois.

However, the filmmaker addressed these reports and clarified that only one role for the film has been filled. He tweeted, "For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn’t AUDITIONING for a role. That’s the actor’s business only & isn’t something I’d make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn’t any of the regular players in the Superman world."

Soon after he made the tweet, "Emma Mackey as Lois Lane please" followed by an emojis.

James Gunn on directing Superman: Legacy

James Gunn announced that he will be directing Superman: Legacy via a tweet. He wrote, "Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized." He further wrote, "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn’t be making this movie now without him."

The Marvel filmmaker further wrote, "It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago - I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage - how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes." Check the Twitter thread below.

James Gunn providing an update on the film

James Gunn earlier revealed that Superman will begin shooting in January. The movie was in the pre-production stage last month. The film's release date is July 11, 2025.