James Gunn Explains Why 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' Trailer Was Not Released For Public

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was recently in the news after its presence at the San Diego Comic-Con, where the first official footage of the film was screened. However, the clip was not released to the public online and was shown exclusively at the festival. This left millions of Marvel fans eager to watch it, as they took to social media to urge James Gunn and MCU to release the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer online.

James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer

After the panel discussion at the San Diego Comic-Con, several fans took to Twitter and expressed their feelings after the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer not being released to the public. A fan mentioned he was 'truly sad' by the decision and James Gunn replied to the tweet online as he gave an explanation for the same. He mentioned that although he loved the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 teaser that was screened at San Diego Comic-Con, there are some VFX that the filmmaker is not content with and needs more work before the clip is out for 'repeated views and close inspection'. He reminded fans that the film wrapped up only a little while ago and apologised for not releasing the clip.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I wish you could have too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views & close inspection - remember we didn’t wrap long ago - so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry! (sic)"

More about Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

James Gunn recently also clarified if Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder, Thor, would make a cameo appearance in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. This comes after rumours about the actor's role in the film made the rounds online and the director replied to one such tweet confirming that Hemsworth would not be part of the film. He wrote, "I appreciate the love but Thor was never going to be in Vol 3." The upcoming film will see Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista taking on their respective roles and fans can't wait to an update about the Guardians Of The Galaxy release date.

(Image: @marvelcountdown/Twitter/AP)