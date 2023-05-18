James Gunn Gives A Funny Response To Fan Asking Him Not To Leave Marvel: Sorry I...

Writer-director James Gunn is currently enjoying the success of his latest effort, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film holds a box office collection of $542.6 million and is in its second week of release. Since it’s the last entry by James Gunn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many fans are reacting to GOTG Vol. 3. For the unversed, James Gunn is currently the Co-CEO of DC Studios and will be creating a number of projects in the DCU for several years to come.

James Gunn recently give a reaction to a fan asking him to not leave Marvel. The fan said, responding to one of his tweets, “Do not leave Marvel. We want you in more Marvel projects in the future. Congrats for the Amazing GOTG VOL3”. James Gunn reacted humorously by saying, “Sorry I have other places to be,” and posted a GIF of a chihuahua dog wearing a Superman costume. Check out their interaction below.

@JamesGunn do not leave Marvel. We want you in more Marvel projects in the future. Congrats for the Amazing GOTG VOL3 — John Murdock (@jeslopezser) May 16, 2023

Sorry I have other places to be! pic.twitter.com/59Xciu5c9c — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2023

James Gunn on his favourite 5 comic book films

James Gunn recently shared his top 5 comic book films during an interview with GQ Magazine. His fifth pick was Deadpool, which featured Ryan Reynolds as the titular character. He then named the South Korean film Oldboy (2003), and A History of Violence (2005) as the next ones on the list, after which he spoke about Superman (1978) and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018).

James Gunn and the DCU

The DC Universe is set to undergo a reboot with the release of The Flash, which features Ezra Miller as Barry Allen. The film also features Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as different versions of Batman, and they would be donning the black cape for the last time on the big screen. Sasha Calle will also be debuting on the big screen as Supergirl.

After the June 16 release of The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Aquaman 2) will release on December 20, 2023. Blue Beetle, which will debut the titular superhero on the big screen for the first time, is slated for a release on 18 August 2023. Moreover, other DC projects such as The Authority and Superman: Legacy are currently under development.