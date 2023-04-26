The Flash Trailer Out: Ezra Miller To Time Travel Across Realities

DC Studios has released the much-awaited trailer of the The Flash on Tuesday at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas. This superhero movie will bring several versions of the iconic heroes as flash will break open the multiverse. The first trailer showed that there will be two Barry Allen and his character is played by Ezra Matthew Miller.

In the trailer, Barry Allen along with other characters will be travelling to different realities to change the past. In doing so, flash will realise that he has the ability to change the past with the help of his powers. However, he will not be able to control his ultra speed. Therefore, he will end up in a different timeline or reality without the other superheroes. In this reality, his mother will not be dead. In his attempt to save his mother, he will get trapped in the alternate world. Therefore, Barry Allen has to team up with other world's flash and supergirl (Sasha Calle) to fight against General Zod.

The Flash will also bring together two batmen, both Ben Affleck and Micheal Keaton. Earlier, Miller and Affleck first crossed their paths in the film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice that released in 2016. Both of the actors had a cameo in the film. The makers shared the trailer on their official social media handles as well. Check the trailer below.

On June 16 Worlds Collide! #TheFlashmovie pic.twitter.com/zCtOwginJW — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) April 25, 2023

The word is out! The first reactions to THE FLASH calls the film: “Incredible”, “One of DC’s Best”, “Massively Entertaining”, “Believe the Hype”, and “HANDS DOWN ONE OF THE BEST SUPERHERO FILMS OF ALL TIME”! pic.twitter.com/MsZ7GIII2r — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) April 26, 2023

More on The Flash

The star of the film includes Ezra Miller, Maribel Verdu, Ron Livingston, Temuera Morrison, and Kiersey Clemons, among others. Reportedly, Gal Gadot will also be a part of this film. Meanwhile, the movie's screenplay is written by Christina Hodson. The movie is helmed by Andy Muschietti and will release on June 16.