'Superman: Legacy': James Gunn Makes Big Announcement, Says He Will Write & Direct DC Film

DC Studios co-boss James Gunn recently revealed that he will be writing and directing the upcoming film Superman: Legacy. Gunn revealed the project on January 31, 2023, when he announced the DC slate for the next eight to ten years. Among other projects, Superman: Legacy will be the first DC film since Black Adam to not feature actor Henry Cavill as Superman, who made his debut with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel in 2013.

Gunn took to Twitter to announce his key roles in the upcoming film. He said that the release date of the film, as previously revealed, is July 11, 2025. Gunn also said that his brother Matt Gunn told him about breaking down in tears when he first saw the real date. Upon being inquired, Matt said that July 11 is their father’s birthday, which Gunn had not previously realised.

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

James Gunn on his father

Gunn’s father passed away about three years ago, as the Peacemaker writer-director revealed. He said that his father was his best friend, though didn't necessarily understand him when he was a kid. Regardless, he supported his “love of comics” and film, added Gunn. He said that if it wasn’t for his father’s support, he would not have been making Superman: Legacy.

I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn’t be making this movie now without him. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

DC’s brand-new slate

According to James Gunn, the plan for DC’s next few years of content includes characters and storylines which have never before graced the big screen. Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Swamp Thing, Batman’s The Brave and The Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and more are slated for development in the next few coming years.

The DC Universe just saw the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which features actor Zachary Levi as the titular hero. Other DC films slated for a 2023 release are The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Matt Reeves’ The Batman II, which will feature Robert Pattinson in the role of the Dark Knight once again, is currently under development.