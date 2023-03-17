James Gunn Responds To Netizen Accusing Him Of Casting His Wife On Every DC Project

DC's James Gunn responded to a netizen criticising the filmmaker for casting his wife Jennifer Holland in his movies. Holland debuted with The Suicide Squad and subsequently starred in Peacemaker, a spin-off of the film. Clearing the air, Gunn explained that his wife's casting was a "one-time thing".

A Twitter user shared a message tagging both Gunn and Holland. He wrote “Stop putting your wife in every DC project.” As a response, the DC Studios’ co-CEO said that the only movie in which his wife Holland has appeared was The Suicide Squad. He added that anything else that was made a year ago did not have his consultation on casting.

The only DC movie I’ve ever cast my wife in was #TheSuicideSquad. I had nothing to do with the casting of any other movie - anything else was shot a year or so ago while I was deep in Vol 3. But I know some of you are deeply in need of reasons to hate. https://t.co/HSGO4DzYer — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland’s marriage

Jennifer Holland and James Gunn tied the knot back in September 2022 dating each other for seven years. Their wedding was a star-studded affair, with several Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC actors in attendance. They started dating each other after Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum, a mutual friend of theirs, introduced them.

Gunn and Holland have worked together several times. She was cast as Emilia Harcourt, an ARGUS agent, in The Suicide Squad. She reprised her role in both Black Adam and Peacemaker, and will likely also appear in the upcoming spin-off, Waller.



James Gunn confirms directing Superman: Legacy

The Peacemaker writer-director has previously revealed on Twitter that he will be directing Superman: Legacy. The film was announced along with the new DC slate, featuring DC titles such as The Authority, Swamp Thing, The Brave and The Bold. Blue Beetle and many more. The director also announced the release date of the Superman film, which is July 11, 2025, and coincides with the birthday of his late father.