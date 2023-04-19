James Gunn Reveals His Script-writing Process After Sharing An Update About Superman Movie

DC Studios co-boss James Gunn recently gave an explanation when a fan asked him about any critical intervention over his scripts from Warner Bros Discovery. He addressed his process of garnering criticism for the scripts he writes from “trusted parties,” and elaborated on how it’s important to have some exposure to the script. The Suicide Squad director-writer also talked about how DC Studios functions independently of Warner Bros under Warner Bros Discovery.

James Gunn previously posted the front page of his upcoming film Superman: Legacy upon announcing that it has entered pre-production. After one fan inquired about where he gets his notes, Gunn decided to explain how he receives notes on his projects. He said that his process has always entailed going to people he trusts for some “notes’ and said that constructive criticism is “the lifeblood for any writer”.

Gunn also revealed who gives him some criticism when he needs it the most. He said that he often passes the script along to trustworthy people like DC Studios executive Chantal Nong, or DC comics writer Tom King. He also quoted It and The Shining writer Stephen King in another tweet. His tweet said, “‘First draft door closed, second draft door open.’ Writing is communication so this is important”. Check out James Gunn’s tweets below.

No, WB wouldn’t be giving notes on a DC Studios production. Since we came on board, we’re two separate entities within WBD. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

It’s interesting to see the numerous responses to my answer here about how notes work in Hollywood. From when I began writing I have given my scripts and stories to many different trusted parties for “notes.” Listening to constructive criticism is the lifeblood for any writer. https://t.co/JXZ838DEl9 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

So as the head of DC Studios, I give the script to people I trust (like my exec Chantal Nong or DC comics writer @TomKingTK) and get their thoughts about what works well and what could work better so I can improve the script. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

To paraphrase @StephenKing, “first draft door closed, second draft door open.” Writing is communication so this is important. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

More on Superman: Legacy

Superman: Legacy is slated to be the first film from the previously announced DC slate by James Gunn. The DC Studios co-boss said that the film is going to focus on a younger version of Superman from his early days. He has hinted before that the Grant Morrison series All-Star Superman will be an inspiration behind the upcoming Superman project. Superman: Legacy will be the first time since 2013’s Man of Steel when Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation star Henry Cavill would not be playing the character.