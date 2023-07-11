James Gunn Reveals Origin Story Of Guardians Of The Galaxy Characters Groot And Rocket

Director James Gunn has parted ways with Marvel Studios after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film stands as one of the most commercially successful films in MCU in the recent past. Made on an estimated budget of $250 million, the film grossed more than $850 million worldwide. Gunn recently clued fans into how two of the most beloved characters in the three-part franchise, Rocket and Groot, met.

3 things you need to know:

In GOTG, Rocket Raccoon is voiced by Bradley Cooper, while Groot was voiced by Vin Diesel.

The first GOTG movie introduced them alongside Star Lord, Gamora and Drax, known as the Guardians.

James Gunn revealed that he had plans of making a short film on Groot and Rocket.

The origins of Groot and Rocket Raccoon

The current DC Studios chief took to Threads and explained how there was a short film written and planned to explain how Rocket and Groot met. The director-writer explained that Groot, Rocket and a galactic zoo keeper Tibius Lark were imprisoned together and that is where the two Guardians met each other. He added that Lark was on the ‘verge of dying’ when he told Rocket to take care of Groot.

Groot was saved by Lark when he was at an exhibition in the zoo he worked at. Lark told Rocket that Groot was loyal before he died. However, since his lower body was made of mechanical parts, Rocket made a makeshift weapon and escaped prison with Groot.

(James Gunn revealing the backstory of Groot and Rocket Raccoon's first meeting | Image: jamesgunn/Threads)

Gunn explained that he had storyboarded and scouted locations for a short film on the origins of Groot and Rocket but GOTG Vol 1 happened and the plans were put on the back burner.

Rocket and Groot form a new outfit within MCU

The mid-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 showed how Rocket is now leading a new team. The new Guardians consist of Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo the Spacedog, Phyla-Vell and Adam Warlock. However, the post-credits scene ended with the tease, “The legendary Star-Lord will return,” which means an original member is indeed making a comeback.

(Guardians of the Galaxy films ran between 2014 and 2023 | Image: JamesGunn/Twitter)

James Gunn, however, has explained that he would not be making any Guardians projects in the foreseeable future. However, under a new director and writer, the new Guardians could possibly feature in a future MCU project.