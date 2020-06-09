James Wood Says Twitter Locked His Account Because ‘lefties’ In Charge Got Irked

Actor James Wood, a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump, said on June 9 that Twitter locked his account without offering any explanation. Woods believes that some “lefties” in charge got irked because he was posting the names of police officers who died in the line of duty. He accused the micro-blogging platform of practicing for the “upcoming purge” ahead of the presidential elections.

On June 8, Woods tweeted that he will be listing police officers who died in the line of duty in 2020. He said that some of the seemingly unrelated deaths like death due to cancer may have resulted from assisting during the World Trade Center rescue and aftermath. The 73-year-old actor claimed that Twitter locked another Conservative verified user and unlocked it immediately.

This happened to another conservative verified user I know. They locked her account, then immediately unlocked it. I’m guessing other free thinkers have had the same experience. Probably practicing for the upcoming purge of conservative speech during the election cycle. pic.twitter.com/VBs5mHjYpx — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 9, 2020

'Defund the police' campaign

Woods has come in support of police officers across the United States as calls for reforms in law enforcement and ‘defund the police’ campaign grows strong. Trump has rejected the demands of defunding the police saying he wants “law and order”. Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for the presidential elections, has also opposed such demands and instead called for reforms.

US House Democrats unveiled police reform bill on June 8 amid ongoing protests against racial discrimination and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death. The proposed bill calls for sweeping reforms in policing by prohibiting chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock and limiting the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local law enforcement.

The bill mandates the use of dashboard cameras and body cameras for federal offices and the establishment of a National Police Misconduct Registry to prevent problematic officers who are fired from moving to another jurisdiction without any accountability. It reforms qualified immunity so that individuals are not barred from recovering damages when police violate their constitutional rights.

