Natalie Portman Supports 'Defund The Police' Campaign; Says 'Reforms Have Not Worked'

Recently, actor-director Natalie Portman opened up about her first reaction when she heard 'defund the police' phrase. Natalie Portman shared a slideshow stating the significance and meaning of defunding the police, along with an animated video. In the video, a damaged police car is shown, and after a second a lot of flowers were seen popping out from the windows of the car. In the caption of the post, Natalie Portman expressed her take on Black Lives Matter and George Floyd's death.

Instagramming the post, Natalie Portman's caption read, 'When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit my first reaction was fear.' Her caption further read, "My whole life, police have made me feel safe. But that’s exactly the center of my white privilege: the police make me as a white woman feel safe, while my black friends, family and neighbors feel the opposite: police make them feel terror." In addition, Natalie Portman penned, "And for good reason. Police are the 6th leading cause of death for black men in this country. These are not isolated incidents. They are patterns and part of the system of over-policing of black Americans. Reforms have not worked."

Check out Natalie Portman's post on "defund the police" below:

Adding more to the same and pointing out Geroge Floyd's death incident, Natalie Portman continued saying, "Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered, is one of the most progressive police forces in the country, having undergone extensive anti-bias training. I am grateful to the leaders in the @mvmnt4blklives who have made us question the status quo."

To conclude her caption she wrote, "And who have made us imagine, what a world could be like in which we invested in nourishing people; (in their education, healthcare, environment, shelter)— rather than putting all of our money into punishment. I’ve gotten to the age in my life, where if my gut feels uncomfortable, I take the situation as wrong. But this concept initially made me uncomfortable because I was wrong. Because the system that makes me feel comfortable is wrong."

Geroge Floyd death

Outrage over racial inequality and police brutality began last month when footage of Geroge Floyd surfaced online. Reportedly, on May 26, Floyd was arrested by the police officers in Minneapolis for unspecified charges. According to the reports, a tussle between Geroge Floyd and the police officials resulted in Floyd being subdued for several minutes by the police officer named, Derek Chauvin. In a video on the internet, Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck, who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless. In the viral video, the 46-year-old can be seen repeatedly saying: "I can't breathe." He was pronounced dead the same day.

