Jamie Foxx Joins 'Black Lives Matter' Protest, Shares Heartfelt Message On Social Media

The death of George Floyd has started a nationwide protest in the United States of America. Many Hollywood actors have taken part in the protest. Stars like David Schwimmer, Selena Gomez, Snoop Dogg, Keanu Reeves, Halsey, Cole Sprouse among many others are condemning the death of George Floyd.

Recently, Just Mercy star Jamie Foxx also joined the protesters at SF city hall and protesters in Hollywood. He was seen speaking at the event and several pics of him have surfaced on the internet. Take a look at Jamie Foxx at the protests here.

Jamie Foxx joins Black Lives Matter protest

On Sunday, June 7, Jamie Foxx joined the protesters at San Francisco. He kept the general recommendation that has been put in place by the government and was seen wearing a mask. He was also seen in a full black outfit while he was protesting so he does not stand out to the authorities. He also was seen sporting a sunglasses and black baseball cap. He also gave a speech at the city hall. Take a look at a few tweets where he is seen talking to the public and marching with the protestors.

Jamie Foxx here at SF city hall. Led a “black lives matter” chant —over a thousand here it looks like pic.twitter.com/5xHFVKBeXb — Gabe Stutman (@jnewsgabe) June 1, 2020

Jamie Foxx was in San Francisco yesterday with Mayor London Breed at a protest and had this to say about Hollywood pic.twitter.com/yJzO1Q15DS — Jevan (@jevan_bay) June 2, 2020

Jamie Foxx also took to his Instagram and shared several pics from his time at the protest. In the post, he shared pictures of kids who were at the protest he also shared the pics of himself while he was at the protest.

In the caption of the post, Jamie wrote "Passing it along. Having my kids with me at the protest was bittersweet. Having them watch the world come together was beautiful… But having to explain to them why we were all there was heartbreaking... let’s change the world so they don’t have to live in it the way we have been... #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #swipeleft". Take a look at his post here.

Black Lives Matter protest was started after the tragic death of a George Floyd. It happened on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, when George Floyd died in police custody. Four Minneapolis police officers were fired after the death of Floyd. Footage of George being pinned down by officers had gone viral on the internet.

In the video, a police officer is seen sticking his knee firmly on Floyd's back and neck next to the Minneapolis patrol car. In the eight-minute clip, Floyd was seen groaning in pain as he kept pleading, "I cannot breathe". Floyd's death is currently being investigated by the FBI.

