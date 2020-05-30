Jimmy Fallon Apologises For Blackface Controversy, Jamie Foxx Comes Out In His Support

TV show host and comedian Jimmy Fallon got caught up in a controversy after a video from one of his SNL sketches from 20 years ago resurfaced. In the video, Fallon was seen impersonating Chris Rock in blackface. After facing backlash for it, the talk show host took to his social media to apologise for his actions. Post this, actor Jamie Foxx came out in support of him and defended him.

Jamie Fox believed that Jimmy Fallon has nothing to apologise for because he was just acting in a sketch. When a news portal posted this story on this social media, Jamie took to their comments section to defend Jimmy. He wrote, "He was doing an impression of Chris Rock. It wasn’t blackface. We comedians I know it’s a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch. On a show called in living colour, we played every race Let this one go. We got bigger fish to fry ... #changecourse". [sic]

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this.



I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

Jimmy Fallon took to his social media to apologise for the decision he made 20 years ago. Post his apology, Jamie Foxx took to Fallon's Instagram to comment on his post. Defending him once again and standing up for him, Foxx wrote, "Bro you ain’t got to apologize for s*** … You are a comedian… and a great one at that..You did an incredible impersonation of Chris rock… It was not blackface... we did a show called in living colour where we did a Characters from every race… You are all the way good… keep doing you, my friend! You are necessary!!". [sic]

Continuing in the next comment, Foxx further wrote, "Some of y’all didn’t even see the sketch... relax and laugh! It s Other muuuuphuckas out here that really don’t care bout ya... use that energy for them!!! But leave my mans alone". [sic] Twitter users were actively calling for Jimmy Fallon to be 'cancelled' after the clip resurfaced. This is the second time that the clip has resurfaced and ignited debate on celebrities doing blackface for entertainment.

A user called out NBC for dismissing Megan Kelly for discussing kids wearing blackface for Halloween and allowing Jimmy Fallon to still work after actually wore blackface for his impersonation of Chris Rock. Soon, the hashtag 'Jimmy Fallon is Over' started trending on Twitter. Some users condemned the cancel culture pointing that 20 years is a long time to hold someone accountable for their actions.

