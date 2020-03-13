Jamie Foxx Is 'honoured' To Be The First Ever African-American Lead In A Pixar Film

Jamie Foxx is one of the most talented actors or Hollywood. Recently he received the Spotlight Award at its annual gala for his film Just Mercy. He is all set to treat his fans with another stellar performance in Pixar’s next movie. The African-American star is all set to lend his voice in Pixar’s Soul. He will be voicing the protagonist, Joe Gardner in the movie.

Disney and Pixar’s new film Soul follows the story of Joe Gardner which is being voiced by Jamie Foxx. The actor recently shared the poster of his film Soul on his Instagram. Talking about him voicing the lead character of Joe Gardner in the movie, he said that he is honoured to be the first-ever African American lead in a Pixar film. He also said that as the film is only 100 days away, he cannot wait for everyone to see this beautiful story. He asked his fans to stay tuned for the trailer.

The film revolves around Joe Gardner who is a music teacher in the film. The story follows his journey as he falls into a manhole one unfortunate day. He then finds out that he is in a soul world where the souls are given specific qualities and attributes before they are sent into the human world as a baby.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is being directed by the two-time Oscar winner Pete Docter. The film includes many big names in voicing like Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Questlove and Daveed Diggs. Jamie Foxx's Soul is expected to release in June this year.

Soul is going to be Pixar’s second movie of 2020 after Onward. Onward followed the story of two brothers and their adventure. The two brothers were voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. The movie released in India on March 6, 2020.

