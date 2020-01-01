Jamie Foxx To Receive A Spotlight Award At The Palm Spring Film Festival For 'Just Mercy'

Jamie Foxx is set to be honoured at the Palm Spring Film Festival Gala. Foxx will be receiving the Spotlight Award at the annual Gala on January 2 for his performance in the film Just Mercy. Read on to know more details about this story.

Jamie Foxx set to get Spotlight award

Jamie Foxx is considered to be one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Hollywood. The Academy Award winner has given many memorable performances on screen. Recently, Jamie Foxx delivered another memorable performance in the movie Just Mercy. His portrayal of wrongfully convicted Walter McMillian got him several praises from the audience and critics.

Now, Jamie Foxx is set to be honoured at the Palm Spring Film Festival on January 2. Foxx is set to receive the Spotlight Award at the festival’s Film Awards Gala. Jamie Foxx will be joining this year’s other nominees, namely Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers, Zack Gottsagen for The Peanut Butter Falcon, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, and Renee Zellweger for Judy.

Jamie Foxx has also bagged a SAG nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Just Mercy. Palm Spring Film Festival’s chairman Harold Matzner spoke about Foxx receiving the Spotlight Award in a statement. Matzner said that in Just Mercy, Jamie Foxx gave a moving and truly remarkable performance as Walter McMillian. He further added the story of Just Mercy is an inspiring drama that brings to the big screen an important story about how our justice system can fail us.

As mentioned earlier, Jamie Foxx bagged a SAG Award nomination for Just Mercy. This Spotlight Award is the latest addition to the awards Foxx will receive for his performance in the film. He also received a prize from the African American Film Critics Association while receiving a nomination from the AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards and the Black Reel Awards.

