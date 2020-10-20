Jamie Lynn Spears' Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Amazed; Read Details

Actor Jamie Lynn Spears has been working in the industry since 2002 and has delivered a wide range of successful films in her career. The actor has been a part of nearly eight blockbuster projects. Here is everything you need to know about Jamie Lynn Spears’ massive net worth. Read more details about her career.

Also Read | Money Heist Plot Hole: Fans Speculate Alicia To Be Berlin's Ex-wife

Jamie Lynn Spears’ net worth:

As per a report published in celebritynetworth.com, actor Jamie Lyn Spears’ net worth is estimated to be around 6 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth is approximately Rs 44,07,22,800 (Rs 44.07 crores). The report further adds that Jamie Lynn purchased a 2,528 square foot home in Liberty, Mississippi, however, the actor later put up the 3-bedroom house in the market for $250,000.

Later, the actor reportedly bought a 6,242 square foot home for $500,000 in Brentwood, Tennessee, however, as per Zillow, the home was later sold for $700,000. Reportedly, Jamie Lynn Spears now resides in Louisiana, with her husband Jamie Watson and her daughters. Jamie currently has more than 2 million followers on Instagram. Jamie is a sibling of Hollywood celebrities Britney Spears and Bryan Spears.

Also Read | Smita Parikh Shares Throwback Picture Of Sushant Singh, Calls It 'beautiful Memories'

Jamie recently made it to the news when she spoke about being pregnant at the age of 16. In an interview with Nylon, Jamie mentioned that she had to hideaway for a bit, while putting together the right pieces to press forward the best way she could. In 2008, Spears welcomed her daughter Maddie with Casey Aldridge. However, the pair called it quits and Spears later married businessman Jamie Watson, in 2014, with whom she welcomed her second daughter Ivey Joan Watson.

Also Read | Money Heist Plot Hole: Fans Speculate Alicia To Be Berlin's Ex-wife

On the work front:

Besides being an actor, Jamie Lynn Spears is also a singer. The actor is best known for her role as Zoey Brooks on the Nickelodeon teen sitcom, Zoey 101, which earned her critical applause. More so, the actor was last seen as Noreen Fitzgibbons in the Netflix romantic drama series Sweet Magnolias, which is based on the novels by Sherryl Woods. In July 2020, the series was renewed for a second season.

Also Read | Smita Parikh Shares Throwback Picture Of Sushant Singh, Calls It 'beautiful Memories'

(Image credits: Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.