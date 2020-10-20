Money Heist Plot Hole: Fans Speculate Alicia To Be Berlin's Ex-wife

Money Heist has caught the audience with its gripping plot and well-defined characters. The show revolves around a group of people who come together to rob two of the most well-guarded banks of Spain. The members of the group are given code names that are the names of the cities from across the world.

Berlin is one of the most important characters in the show. He is second in command of the group and the Professor’s (the leader of the group) brother. Fans are coming up with theories of his connection with Alicia Sierra who was first seen in the third season of the show. Read ahead to know more about the connection between Berlin and Alicia Sierra.

Here is what fans are thinking about the connection between Berlin and Alicia Sierra

Is Sierra Berlin’s ex-wife?

According to a report by Express.co.uk, Alicia Sierra has been assumed to be Berlin’s ex-wife Tatiana. Fans have speculated that because of the striking similarities between the looks of Tatiana and Alicia Sierra, Alicia could, in fact, be Tatiana. She was first introduced to the viewers in the third season of Money Heist.

One Reddit user had said, “Alicia has something to do with the heist. There’s a lot of speculation that she is Tatiana, and I’d love if that were to be true. The fact that she plays her cards so well may be supported by how she understands how Berlin and The Professor’s brain works. But that’s if she is Tatiana”.

There is also speculation that Tatiana is one of the hostages from the bank. One user, Saya28, had commented, “I have this crazy theory that Tatiana is one of the hostages inside the bank. The girl in Episode 08 whose expressions were always shown in each scene”.

When Berlin reveals that he had shared the plans of both the heists with Tatiana, the Professor wasn’t happy to hear this. In the fourth season as well, Alicia, who is the lead detective for the heists had predicted the Professor’s moves. This made fans wonder whether Alicia and Tatiana are the same.

According to a report by Digispy, Money Heist season 5 has started its production. All the series and movies were asked to pause their production due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now since things are normalising, Money Heist season 5 should be released in early 2021.

