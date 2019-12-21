Jane Fonda Arrested Again For Climate Change Protests, Spends 82nd Birthday Eve In Jail

Actor Jane Fonda had been arrested by the US Police on Friday for the fifth time on the eve of her 82nd birthday for causing an obstruction and creating a crowd while protesting against climate change and the use of fossil fuels. The actor joined the climate change protests to take part in 'Fire Drill Fridays' where all activists gather outside the US Capitol Hill building every Friday demanding attention from those in power to act and address the issues of environmental crises.

The 82-year-old actor, who ringed in her birthday in jail on Saturday, has been arrested multiple times before for protesting against the increasing global climate change which has been a public health emergency in the US. According to reports from an international agency, no serious charges will be pressed against Jane Fonda for her participation in the demonstration.

Take a look at the post shared by the activists:

Fire Drill Fridays

It is an initiative that had been inspired by Swedish teen environment activist, Greta Thunberg who said that climate emergency is demanding our actions like 'a house on fire' because the situation of our planet has been similar to that. Jane Fonda -- along with other climate activists, indigenous leaders, and experts, including actors Sally Field, Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener, and Sam Waterston -- has joined hands to demand immediate actions on the ecological emergency.

As a part of the 'Fire Drill Friday,' the protesters reportedly have joined hands to gather outside the US Capitol every Thursday and Friday for a digital 'teach-in' session. It was under this initiative, that the 82-year old actor and other climate activists had been delivering speeches on how severe the condition of our planet is when the police arrested them earlier on Friday.

