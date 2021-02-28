Jane Fonda Has Wry Answer For The One Thing She Didn't 'achieve' Before Lifetime Gong

Hollywood legend Jane Fonda, who will soon be felicitated with the lifetime achievement award at the upcoming 2021 Golden Globes, and has been been a recipient of numerous awards, is yet to achieve one thing in her life. In a virtual conversation ahead of the big day, the winner of two Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, seven Golden Globe Awards among many others was asked if there was one thing she is yet to achieve. A successful marriage, she replied.

Despite her professional accomplishments, Jane Fonda says she has yet to accomplish one thing in life: a fruitful marriage or a happy married life. Jane claimed that she has reasons and that she does not want one in her life. She went on to say that she can't bear a guy who won't let women be angry or speak up for themselves.

Jane Fonda was married and divorced three times in her life. Her first marriage was with French director Roger Vadim with whom she had one child. Fonda's second marriage happened right after her divorce from Vadim, to politician Tom Hayden with whom she had one child. Later, she adopted an African-American teenager, Mary Luana Williams. Fonda's last marriage was with media tycoon and CNN founder Ted Turner.

I'm really excited about having Rep Ilhan Omar on my Fire Drill Fridays show today. She's first in so many way and so brave. Lots to learn from her. https://t.co/tcaRquQ6rX — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) February 26, 2021

Jane Fonda is also known for her political stands and her activism and was even once arrested directly on the orders given by the then Richard Nixon administration for her stand on the Vietnam war. Fonda was also one of the 1,600 Americans who were put under surveillance by the government during the Vietnam war during the late 60s.

