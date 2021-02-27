Golden Globes 2021: Everything You Need To Know About The Event

Golden Globes is considered to be one of the most prestigious cinema awards in the western world. Many Hollywood celebrities make an appearance in the event which is viewed by millions of people all over the world. There has been a lot of excitement and speculations about Golden Globes 2021, and the highly anticipated event will take place very soon. Fans have been eagerly waiting to know other interesting details about this event, such as who will be hosting, when will it be aired on television; these details are now available for their knowledge.

More about Golden Globes 2021

The wait for this annual award function is finally over, as it is all set to air on television on February 28 at 8 p.m. EST. Even though the award function takes place around early January every year, it has been delayed this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, other prestigious award shows such as Academy Awards, Critics Choice Awards and BAFTAs have been pushed back to April 25, March 7 and April 11 respectively. Golden Globes will thus be one of the earliest award functions to take place this year.

It has been revealed that famous comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be seen hosting this event for the fourth time. A long list of popular stars has been selected to present the awards. They include Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger, Annie Mumolo, Kenan Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Kate Hudson and Margot Robbie. With restrictions being imposed on the ceremony, the hosts and the presenters of the awards will be present in person, while the winner will be receiving their awards virtually.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who had passed away last year due to cancer, is among the few actors who have been nominated for the Golden Globes this year, and is expected to win the award. Meanwhile, the number of people in the audience will be limited, given restrictions imposed on social gatherings. The event will be bicoastal, hosted from New York by Fey and from Los Angeles Poehler.

