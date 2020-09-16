Janelle Monae Delivers A Strong And Powerful Message In Her Latest Song 'Turntables'

Janelle Monae has recently released a new song titled Turntables which has already started creating a huge buzz. The song is being praised for its strong and powerful lyrics which have been hard-hitting. Janelle Monae’s song Turntables speaks of oppression and several other issues faced by people of colour. It celebrates their achievements and shows the ill-treatment meted out to people of colour in the video.

Janelle Monae delivers a strong message in her recent song

The lyrics of the song are quite hard-hitting as they manage to deliver a powerful message through the song. The lyrics and the video talk of police brutality, racial oppression and various such issues faced by the community. Thus the song is gaining massive attention for the strong messaging that the song has delivered.

Janelle Monae has managed to encapsulate the essence of protest and achievements beautifully though her song and she is being praised for it by a number of fans and prominent personalities.

People have been mentioning in the comments section how hard-hitting the lyrics are and how well they speak of the current situation that people of colour are facing. The video is also being praised for showcasing the strength of the community and thus several other aspects from the ongoing protest.

The song Turntables is meant for the documentary titled All In: The fight for Democracy. The documentary has been produced by Stacey Abrahams and thus the song by Janelle Monae helps to add background to the movie.

Fans have been praising Janelle Monae for her impressive work with the song Turntables. The song is over three minutes and has already garnered an impressive amount of views on Youtube in 18 hours. The song has been gaining tremendous attraction and is on the rise.

People have already begun complimenting Janelle Monae for her work in the comments and all over her social media handles. In the past, Janelle Monae has worked on films like Antebellum and Moonlight, therefore people were quite excited about Turntables when it was first announced. Now that the song is out, it has been received with a positive response from listeners.

