Lupita Nyong'o Pens A Heartfelt Note For Her 'Black Panther' Co-star Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for four years. The late actor was popularly known for playing T’Challa / Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Now his co-star from the movie Lupita Nyong’o has penned down a heartfelt note mourning the loss of Boseman.

Lupita Nyong’o pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Recently, Lupita Nyong’o has expressed her grief on the demise of Chadwick Boseman. They were seen together on the big screen in Marvel’s Black Panther. While late Boseman played the titular character, King of Wakanda T’Challa, Nyong’o essayed his lover and an undercover spy, Nakia.

Lupita Nyong’o shared a picture with Chadwick Boseman, in which he is seen laughing. Along with it, she also shared the photos of the note she penned down in respect to his death. She wrote that the news of his passing is like a punch to her gut every morning. She mentioned that she did not know him for long but he had a “profound effect” on her.

Lupita Nyong’o shared how Chadwick Boseman’s presence made her feel during the filming of Black Panther. She stated that the actor helped her out when she needed it. The actor said that Boseman was “impeccable” with his word and chose to manifest power through his word.

Lupita Nyong’o also mentioned how Chadwick Boseman used to do his own stunts and more works by himself. She stated that he cared deeply about humanity and about people of colour. Nyong’o noted that she will take time to swallow the news of his death. In the end, she passed her “deepest condolences” to Bosman’s family and loved ones. She used #TakeYourTimeButDontWasteYourTime as parting words.

Lupita Nyong’o post honouring Chadwick Boseman made many emotional. Several people left red heart emoticons in the comment section. John Legend, Viola Davis, Janelle Monae and many others also paid their respect. Take a look at a few comments:

Chadwick Boseman’s death official statement

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

