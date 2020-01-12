The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Netizens Laud US Singer Janelle Monae For Coming Out As Non-binary

Hollywood News

A hashtag #IAmNonbinary was trending on the microblogging platform on Saturday where thousands of people, including Janelle Monae shared their experiences.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
netizens

American singer and songwriter Janelle Monae on January 11 came out as non-binary via a tweet she posted from her official twitter handle. A hashtag #IAmNonbinary was trending on the microblogging platform on Saturday where thousands of people shared their experiences. Janelle also took the opportunity to confirm that she is a non-binary by retweeting one of the posts which said that living outside the gender binary is the best thing in the world and added the hashtag.

Read: Nonbinary Pronoun 'they' Named As Merriam-Webster Dictionary's Word Of The Year

Janelle receives support from netizens

Janelle's followers were quick to express their support while nonbinary and LGBTQ supporters were delighted to have another celebrity representing their community. Janelle had previously stated that she identifies with both bisexuality and pansexuality. Janelle is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ rights and has expressed support for the community. Janelle by coming out as non-binary has joined the elite list of high-profile celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Ezra Miller, Ruby Rose, Jonathan Van Ness and Sam Smith who also doesn't identify themselves with one particular gender. 

Read: Miley Cyrus Managed To Make It To The Headlines THESE Times For All The Wrong Reasons

Read: Jonathan Van Ness Creates History As He Becomes First Non-female Cosmopolitan Cover Star

Netizens on twitter also asked Janelle what pronouns she would like to prefer as she did not clarify it in her post. Non-binary or genderqueer is a spectrum of gender identities that are not exclusively masculine or feminine. Some non-binary people prefer to use pronouns like 'they', 'them' and 'their' while others like to be referred to alternately as 'he' or 'she'.  

Read: Sam Smith's Best Love Songs That Every Music Lover Must Listen To

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KHAMENEI'S TWITTER ACCOUNT OFFLINE
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO VIVEKANANDA
KISHOR DROPS HINT?
DR. SWAMY'S REQUEST TO PM MODI
SANJAY RAUT ON DEEPIKA
DHONI ON HIS RUN OUT IN THE WC