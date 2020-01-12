Netizens Laud US Singer Janelle Monae For Coming Out As Non-binary

American singer and songwriter Janelle Monae on January 11 came out as non-binary via a tweet she posted from her official twitter handle. A hashtag #IAmNonbinary was trending on the microblogging platform on Saturday where thousands of people shared their experiences. Janelle also took the opportunity to confirm that she is a non-binary by retweeting one of the posts which said that living outside the gender binary is the best thing in the world and added the hashtag.

Janelle receives support from netizens

Janelle's followers were quick to express their support while nonbinary and LGBTQ supporters were delighted to have another celebrity representing their community. Janelle had previously stated that she identifies with both bisexuality and pansexuality. Janelle is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ rights and has expressed support for the community. Janelle by coming out as non-binary has joined the elite list of high-profile celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Ezra Miller, Ruby Rose, Jonathan Van Ness and Sam Smith who also doesn't identify themselves with one particular gender.

AHHHHHH YESSSS!!!!!! — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) January 11, 2020

Because you spoke up today, some person out there was lifted from the darkness of being afraid, unseen, and uncertain of their identity in a society that hates LGBTQ+ people. Thank you for being a voice to those finding their own, and for publicly sharing something intimate ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dpB0F1eYwo — The Cali Nerd (@TheCaliNerd) January 11, 2020

Pro tip, you should ask what pronouns people have/use instead ♥

Putting as though theres a preference makes it sound like it's ok to misgender them because they only "prefer" it — Hannah (@HannahBananaUwU) January 11, 2020

Netizens on twitter also asked Janelle what pronouns she would like to prefer as she did not clarify it in her post. Non-binary or genderqueer is a spectrum of gender identities that are not exclusively masculine or feminine. Some non-binary people prefer to use pronouns like 'they', 'them' and 'their' while others like to be referred to alternately as 'he' or 'she'.

