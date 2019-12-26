Jared Leto Birthday: Hottest Photos Of The 'Suicide Squad' Actor

Singer and actor Jared Leto is one of the most versatile and talented stars of the Hollywood industry. From being a singer in an American band to acting in a documentary as well as films, Leto has done it all. He has not restricted himself to being in front of the camera, as he has also bagged the tag of a director and an executive producer. Jared Leto is also a part of the American Rock Band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, who have given many hit songs. To celebrate his 48th birthday today, here’s a look at some of her best pictures on Instagram.

Jared Leto looked glamorous in a blue coloured shirt and a pair of shimmering silver-coloured pants. The actor looked mesmerising as he gave the netizens a glimpse of his well-toned body. In another picture, he looks captivating as he looks at the camera. He wore a black coloured shirt with a multi-coloured pattern and nailed the look to perfection.

Jared Leto made the netizens fall in love with his casual look. He wore a pair of bright orange coloured trousers and a hat made out of cane. In the first picture, he looked dapper as he posed for the lens. In the next one, he posed for the camera in a goofy look. In the monochrome picture, Jared sported a smaller hairdo as well as a pair of glasses. He flaunted his well-toned physique in a dark coloured outfit.

Jared Leto had her hair combed back as she posted a picture of himself in a brown coloured jacket. He wore a white shirt under the jacket and looked dapper in the picture. Jared Leto’s fans were impressed as he looked striking in a white coloured suit. He wore a black coloured shirt underneath and had his hair styled in soft waves.

