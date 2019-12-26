Jared Leto Birthday: Hollywood Movies Of The Actor That You Must Not Miss At All

From playing the role as the assassin Mark David Chapman to his most famous appearance as Joker in Suicide Squad, Jared Leto is known for his serious approach to any role. From his every movie, it seems like the actor is ready to do whatever it takes to convincingly play his character. The man has quietly been cast in some of the industry’s most important projects. Today marks his 48th birthday, and to celebrate his birthday, here we have a few of his famous movies.

Lord of War

The movie stars Nicolas Cage as Yuri Orlov, an illegal arms dealer in a sweeping story that attempts to illuminate the inner-workings of the international arms market. Jared Leto plays the character of Yuri’s brother, Vitaly Orlov, who soon becomes an unwitting partner in his older brother’s business.

Fight Club

One of the most controversial films of the ’90s, the movie tells the story of an unnamed narrator. Leto has a relatively small part in the film. Blond with the nickname of "angelic face" in the movie, this was one of the Jared Leto's first successful roles.

Suicide Squad

To play a cinematic Joker for the third time was a thankless job for Jared Leto. His Joker does not have an incredible amount of screen time, but he certainly makes a mark. Leto gave one of his best performances of the clown prince in this movie when it comes to live-action, acting style and many more.

Panic room

Panic Room is a Hitchcockian thriller that tells the story of a group of burglars who attempt to break into a newly purchased home to steal the remnants of its previous owner. Leto plays the role of the previous owner’s son and one of the burglars. Leto's character is brilliantly petulant.

Mr Nobody

In the film, he portrays a 118-year-old man in a world where humans are now immortal. The thrilling science-fiction drama received critical praise, especially for Leto's character as Nemo. The tagline to the movie goes If you never make a choice, anything is possible.

