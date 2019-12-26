Jared Leto Birthday: Best Music Videos Of The Actor And Musician

Jared Leto has featured in many documentaries and films throughout his career. The actor has also had the tag of a director and an executive producer. Jared Leto is also a part of the American Rock Band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and the band has contributed with a few hit songs to the music industry. We have picked up the best music videos of the Oscar-winning actor, for you to listen to

Read IN PICTURES | Jared Leto Carries His Own ‘head’, Brings Out The Quirky Side Of Salma Hayek, Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian At Met Gala 2019

Jared Leto's best music videos:

Walk on Water

The band performed Walk on Water depicting Independence day in America. The video was recorded for Interscope and Universal records. The other records of the music video were from the user-submitted footage of the band performing live. Directed by Jared Leto himself, the video was released worldwide on November 8, 2017.

Read Justin Bieber Back With New Music, Tour And Docuseries

This is War

The sole purpose of this video was to send out a strong social message of ending wars with the help of a popular face. The entire video is a collection of chilling, real-life footage with Jare Leto portraying a soldier, witnessing the vulnerable truths of war. This is War was one of the most affecting rock videos of the 21st century.

Read Ed Sheeran, Wife Cherry Seaborn Dance Their Way Into Each Other's Heart For A New Single

A Beautiful Lie

A beautiful lie was another best music videos of Jared Leto who sent out a strong message of global warming. The video was directed by Eduoard Salier and released in 2011. The music video overall was a super hit because of the strong message and the panoramic shots of Greenland.

Read Ed Sheeran's Top Romantic Numbers That Will Stay In Your Head On Loop

City of Angels

Another music video of Jared Leto which was more of a documentary than a soundtrack is an interview of all the popular celebrities of Hollywood. The video is a collection of short clips of people sharing their stories and getting emotional. Jared Leto gives an insight to his fans about the 'city of lost souls' through his song 'city of angels'.

Up in the air

Up in the air is the fourth feature song of the album, Thirty Seconds to Mars. It was said to be an introspective and passionate track reflecting human consciousness. The video received a largely positive response from the audience and critics.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.