Jared Leto Compares The Joker To His 'The Little Things' Character

Academy Award-winner Jared Leto portrayed Joker in Suicide Squad (2016) directed by David Ayer. The performance might be considered as one-of-a-kind, but the actor has now stated that his upcoming role has some similarities with his depiction of the DC Comics villain. It is his character in the forthcoming neo-noir crime psychological thriller film, The Little Things.

Jared Leto compares his The Little Things character to the Joker

In a recent interview with Variety, Jared Leto talked about his run as the Joker and drew comparisons to his role as Albert Sparma in The Little Things. He said that there are very few characters that a person plays that have “absolutely no rules,” and one could just go to town with it. The actor mentioned that Sparma reminds him a little bit of the crown prince of crime as he is just a little outside the box. Describing Albert Sparma, Leto asserted that he is someone who says everything that he thinks. He always is surprising and very playful. He stated that he found the character actually quite funny as well. Sparma could be a good guy or a bad guy, but he is a fun guy, Leto noted.

Jared Leto’s Joker was first seen in Suicide Squad. His performance was mostly criticized by the viewers. It was later revealed that many of his scenes were cut down from the film by the studio. The actor will once again essay the character in Zack Snyder’s Justice League as he will be seen in the project in a cameo. Fans are also demanding director Ayer’s cut which reportedly has more of the Joker.

The Little Things cast includes Academy Award-winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, along with Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Sofia Vassilieva, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, and others. It is written and directed by John Lee Hancock. The plot shows clashes between a Kern county deputy and a Los Angeles detective while they investigate a serial killer. The film will release in the United States on January 29, 2021, by Warner Bros. Pictures as well as a simultaneous premiere on HBO Max.

