Jared Leto As Joker Was Originally Not Included In Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Story

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most awaited projects. It will include Jared Leto as he will reprise his DC Extended Universe (DCEU) role of Joker. Now Snyder revealed that the character was never part of the original JL team.

Jared Leto’s Joker was never part of the original Justice League story

In a recent interview with TheFilmJunkee, Zack Snyder opened up about Jared Leto’s involvement in his version of Justice League. When asked if Leto was in the plans for the initial principal photography of JL, the filmmaker said, "no, he was not". He mentioned that there were a few things which he had thought about doing and he had thought about grabbing them in post-production. Snyder stated that there were a number of things which he had drawn but was not able to do. However, he noted that it is fine, and he is completely satisfied with what he did.

Zack Snyder explained that Jared Leto’s Joker was one of the things that in the years since he has kind of boiled on and thought that it would be a cool thing to do. So, he hinted that when he got the chance to do according to his will, he added the character in the Snyder cut. The filmmaker asserted that he honestly never thought the opportunity would come and thanked the fans for it. He noted that this whole journey, of his version taking shape "has been insane".

Jared Leto debuted as Joke in Suicide Squad (2016) directed by David Ayer. The Oscar-winning actor was criticised for his performance as the crown prince of crime. It was later revealed that many parts of Leto’s Joker were cut down by Warner Bros. A solo Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix was released, which earned immense love from the audiences. But Jared Leto was reportedly not happy with the project and there were speculations that he would not play the character again. In Birds of Prey, a body double was used to play a cameo of Joker. Now it is disclosed that Leto as Joker will have a new look in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The Director’s Cut of Justice League will be available in four parts, one hour each, making it a miniseries. Zack Snyder will reportedly rework on the score, visual effects and more. The estimated cost of the venture is more than $30 million. It is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in early or mid-2021. The Snyder Cut has huge hype among the fans who campaigned for it, for around three years.

