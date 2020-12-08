New Morbius International Teaser Out With A Special Message From Jared Leto

Morbius is an upcoming superhero film in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC). It stars Jared Leto in the titular role as Michael Morbius, a scientist who turns into a vampire. The movie was set for a July 2020 release but was delayed like many other projects due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now a new international teaser has been released.

New Morbius International Trailer Arrives with Jared Leto's Introduction

The makers have released a Morbius trailer teaser for the Japanese audiences. It contains footage from the previously dropped trailer which made its way in January but is shorter in length. The video starts with an introduction from Jared Leto himself. He says hello to the fans and promises that the movie will arrive soon.

The actor said, “In the film, I play a new Marvel character who attempts to cure his lifelong blood disease with an experimental science,” describing his antihero’s origin. He added, “In the process, I turn into a Living Vampire.” Leto stated, “I think it’s going to be a fun one and I can’t wait for you guys to see it. It’s an exciting role in an expanding universe,” teasing that his film would be a part of the Spider-Man Universe featuring Tom Holland as the web-slinger. “There’s a lot for all of us to look forward to,” he concluded.

Morbius Plot

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Morbius cast features Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. It also has Michael Keaton who could possibly reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role as Adrian Toomes / Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, no official confirmation is made yet on what character Keaton plays. Fans are excited to see if the movie will land in Marvel’s Spiderverse or as a standalone project.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the screenplay is by Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, and Art Marcum from a story by Sazama and Sharpless. The movie is based on Marvel comics character Morbius, the Living Vampire created by Roy Thomas and Gill Kane. It is produced by Matt Tolmach, Avi Arad, and Lucas Foster. The film is expected to release in theatres in March 2021.

