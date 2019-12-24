Ed Sheeran, Wife Cherry Seaborn Dance Their Way Into Each Other's Heart For A New Single

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn showed off some dance moves in their first music video together. Their latest music video is a stunning celebration of love for Sheeran's latest single 'Put It All On Me,' which is a collaboration with Ella Mai. Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn can be seen dancing, cuddling and sharing a kiss in the music video. The video also features couples from around the world expressing their love for one another through dance.

Ed Sheeran has been making the headlines recently with his latest collaboration with British rapper Stormzy for a new single Own It. The song premiered on November 22 and also features Burna Boy with Ed Sheeran and Stormzy. Own It is the third single released from Stormzy’s second studio album called Heavy is the Head, which released on December 13. Ed Sheeran and Stormzy have previously collaborated on Take Me Back to London and Own It marks the third collaboration of Stormzy and Ed Sheeran. Own It is co-written by Stormzy, Fred Gibson, Ed Sheeran, and Burna Boy.

Artist Of The Decade

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran has recently been crowned U.K.’s Artist of the Decade by the Official Charts Company after he had been announced Spotify’s second-most streamed artist of the decade. The 28-year-old is an English singer, songwriter, guitarist, record producer, and actor who is also a Grammy winner with multiple chartbuster songs. The Shape Of You singer is one of the richest singers in the world.

