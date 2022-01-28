Jason Momoa Gives Shoutout To Stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz Ahead Of 'The Batman' Release

The Batman is one of the most anticipated films this year. Apart from Robert Pattinson stepping into the Caped Crusader's shoes, one of the highlights of the film is Zoe Kravitz starring as Batwoman.

While the film is gearing up for release in March, Zoe has been in the news over developments regarding her family as well. Her mother, actor Lisa Bonet parted ways with Jason Momoa recently after 17 years of togetherness.

A glimpse of the equation that Zoe shared with her stepfather was witnessed by netizens on Instagram recently.

Jason Momoa cheers for stepdaughter Zoe Kravtiz's Batwoman character in The Batman

Zoa recently dropped a new poster of The Batman, where the tagline read, 'Unmask the truth'. The actress was seen in her Batwoman suit, alongside Colin Farrell's Penguin character and Paul Dano's Riddler avatar, while Robert Pattinson's dual characters of the Batman and Bruce Wayne was seen above and below the trio. A car on fire in Gotham city was among the other details in the poster.

In the caption, she wrote that the film will be released in theatres on March 4.

Jason Momoa reposted the latest poster of The Batman on his Instagram handle. The Aquaman star wrote 'so proud', referring to Zoe, and that he could not wait for it. He showered his love for his stepdaughter and concluded the message with 'xoxo'.

For the unversed, Zoe is Lisa Bonet's daughter from her first marriage with actor-singer Lenny Kravitz. Her parents had got divorced five years after Zoe's birth in 1988.

Lisa then got into a relationship with Jason Momoa in 2005. The couple was blessed with two children, a daughter born in 2007 and a son born in 2008. The couple then tied the knot in 2017.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split

The couple on January 13 had announced that they were parting ways. They had then said that the love between them was evolving in was it 'wishes to be known and lived.' 'We free each other', they had then written in the Instagram statement that they would teach their children 'what was possible.'

Image: AP