Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde Snapped Together Amid Divorce Proceedings

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were recently spotted together in Los Angeles. The ex-couple came together to cheer their son Otis at a soccer game in Los Feliz, California on Saturday (May 20). The reunion came after Olivia’s claim of Jason not paying enough child support for their kids.

In the viral photos, Sudeikis can be seen dressed in a yellow hoodie, olive green shorts, and a baseball cap. The Ted Lasso actor teamed it up with gold aviator sunglasses and white-and-yellow sneakers. Wilde, on the other hand, wore a denim jumpsuit with a straw hat. See the photos here.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are seen in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/UDCBnRfDpb — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 20, 2023

Jason Sudeikis-Olivia Wilde’s divorce proceedings

Earlier, Wilde claimed in her court filings that her ex-husband Sudeikis does not pay child support following their separation despite having a 'significantly superior' income. The former couple was together from 2011 to 2020. They have two kids together, a son who is eight years old and a girl who is six. The Don’t Worry Darling director is now requesting "retroactive" financial assistance based on the actor's income as well as $500,000 (£400,000) to cover her legal costs.

More on Sudeikis-Wilde's dating life post separation

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde called off their seven-year engagement in November 2020. Months later in January, Wilde was photographed with Harry Styles at a wedding, raising speculations that the two were dating. They first met on the set of Wilde’s film Don’t Worry Darling. The couple broke up after two years of dating in 2022. According to People, a source claimed their breakup was an 'amicable' decision as they both have different priorities keeping them apart.

Sudeikis went on to date his Ted Lasso co-star Keely Hazell. Dating speculations around their relationship started in February 2021 when the two were snapped getting close on a stroll in NYC. The couple dated for a year and broke up in 2022.