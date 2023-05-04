Harry Styles' New Satellite Music Video Gives A Love Story To A Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Pop sensation Harry Styles has released a new video for his song Satellite, the fourth visual offering from his recent album Harry’s House. The Satellite music video garnered 2.9 million views since its release. Harry’s Satellite music video was shared by the official account of Harry Styles.

The video, which premiered on YouTube, has already generated a huge buzz among fans who have been eagerly waiting for new material from the musician. The video is directed by Aube Perrie. Fans have been eagerly anticipating new music from Styles, with his last album, Music For a Sushi Restaurant, released in December 2022.

Harry's Satellite Music Video

The video stars a small robot vacuum cleaner, who makes an unlikely yet endearing protagonist in the music video. The robot joins the singer backstage at The Forum in Los Angeles, where he performs to a packed audience. The robot then embarks on a journey through rain-soaked streets and barren deserts, encountering various obstacles on the way.

In the video’s climax, robot and Harry stop in a patch of grass, looking up at a real-life satellite in the sky. The video is a heartwarming ode to adventure. It perfectly captures the sense of wanderlust that often accompanies a long tour.

Harry Styles' Love on Tour

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour, which began almost two years ago, will conclude on July 22 after more than 160 shows. The tour has been a huge success for the artist, and it has solidified his position as one of the biggest names in pop music today.

“Satellite” is one of the standout tracks from “Harry’s House”. The video is a fitting tribute to the song’s themes of exploration and discovery. The robot vacuum cleaner is an unlikely yet charming companion on this journey, and it’s hard not to root for the robot as he makes his way through the world.

Overall, the “Satellite” video is a delightful addition to Harry Styles’ growing collection of music videos, and it’s sure to win over even more fans to the singer’s unique blend of pop and rock. With his Love on Tour coming to an end, it will be interesting to see what Harry has in store for his next project.