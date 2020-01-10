From Jay Z To Chris Noth, Here Are Some Hollywood Stars Who Turned Entrepreneurs

These days, it seems like our favourite celebrities never stick to the original career path that made them famous. While it is common for actors to dabble in singing or for singers to take a swing at acting, more and more celebrities are turning to a completely new field, which is entrepreneurship. Here are some of the male stars from Hollywood who have become very successful entrepreneurs today.-

Also Read | Beyonce And Jay Z's Relationship Timeline: A Look Back At Their Love Story

Jay Z

Jay Z, who was primarily known as a recording artist, is now known in the world as an intelligent multi-millionaire investor. Not only does he enjoy the great success of his record label but he also invests huge profits in different industries.

He has built a whole empire single-handedly, and he runs it without a flaw. In 2008, powerhouse stars Jay Z and Beyonce decided to tie the knot, and have ever since worked towards earning huge profits and success in everything they do.

Also Read | Jay Z Swoops In To Defend Wife Beyonce At Diddy's Birthday Party

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro is a two-time Academy Award winner. He is the co-founder of the sushi restaurant Nobu, that now has thirty locations worldwide. In addition to this, he is also the co-owner of the Italian eatery, Ago. De Niro has definitely made his mark in both the film and restaurant industries.

In an interview with an entertainment daily, he said he’d lost track of how many places he’s invested in. He has continued to grow and expand his restaurants’ locations in the past few years. A very popular website puts De Niro’s estimated net worth at $200 million.

Also Read | Beyoncé And Jay Z Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

Chris Noth

Chris Noth is mainly recognised by his character of 'Mr Big' from Sex and the City. Also, in the business world, he is recognised as a successful nightclub and restaurant owner. Noth and his business partner, Steve Walter, launched 'The Cutting Room' in 1999. It serves as a nightclub, restaurant, and music venue, and has become a Lower Manhattan hangout for many celebrities.

It was shut down for a bit, but eventually, Noth was able to reopen it. He was also the co-owner of 'The Plumm', a nightclub that stayed open for about three years. Also, Noth and his wife, Tara Lynn Wilson, opened a tea party-themed restaurant together, called 'Once Upon a Tea Cup'. A very popular website puts Noth’s estimated net worth at $15.5 million.

Also Read | Broadway Actor Timothy R. Hughes Snatched A 'Trump 2020' Banner From A Man In The Audience

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.