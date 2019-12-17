Jay Z Swoops In To Defend Wife Beyonce At Diddy's Birthday Party

The massively popular rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs recently celebrated his 50th birthday. The party was attended by some of the biggest names in the music industry such as Kanye West, and Jay Z and his wife Beyonce. During the party, Jay Z won the hearts of many of his followers after he came to the defence of Beyonce on the dance floor.

Jay Z comes to Beyonce's defence on the dance floor at Diddy's party

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hosted his 50th birthday party at his Los Angeles residence yesterday. The party also served as a reunion for artists Jay Z and Kanye West, who had been publicly feuding for several years. However, to the surprise of many of their fans, Kanye and Jay Z warmly embraced each other, implying that they had finally settled the feud between them. Soon the party reached its peak and many of the celebrities were seen grooving to the music on the dance floor.

Beyonce too joined the dance floor, where she was seen having some fun with her friends Kelly Rowland and Saweetie. While Beyonce was dancing with her friends, an unknown person was talking a video of the massively popular singer. Jay Z lost his patience and could not tolerate the man taking a video of his wife. In a video posted on social media which has now gone viral, Jay Z can be seen snatching away the phone of the man who was recording Beyonce without her permission. Jay Z was also seen admonishing the man in the video.

This action by Jay Z was adored by his massive fan following. No matter the reason why Jay Z stopped the man from recording Beyonce, it is quite evident from his actions that he always has her back. The relationship between Jay Z and Beyonce is certainly admirable, and the two are always ready to come to each other's defence.

