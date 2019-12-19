Beyonce And Jay Z's Relationship Timeline: A Look Back At Their Love Story

In a nearly 15-year relationship, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have seen it all. From elevator incidents and infidelity rumours to smash collaborations and adventures in parenting, the fiercely private pair continues to claim the throne of music’s First Family.

In a 2007 interview with Jay Z, the singer said that he met Beyoncé 10 years ago, and in a separate interview Beyoncé said they met when she was 18, which would make the time they first locked eyes in 1999/2000. They began dating when Beyoncé was 19, after getting to know each other she said that they were friends first for a year and a half before they went on any dates. She also said that they were on the phone for a year-and-a-half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship. Just to have someone who you just like is so important, and someone who is honest.

Moving on to April 2008, Jay-Z and Beyonce got married in a top-secret, super-intimate ceremony on April 4. While the pair kept their marriage strictly under wraps at first, Beyoncé later opened up about their nuptials and that it was a very emotional wedding with lots of crying and really very spiritual.

In 2010 – 2011 Rumours on all over the internet that Beyoncé was pregnant. Later in her interview, she revealed that she had once been pregnant but then had a miscarriage. Later in August 2011, Beyoncé revealed she is pregnant at the MTV VMAs in L.A. And in January 2012 Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed their daughter Blue Ivy Carter in New York City on January 7. During Summer 2014, the couple was overwhelmed by rumours that their marriage is in crisis and they are heading towards divorce but things did not go as fans thought and resolved the matter.

In July 2016, Jay and Beyonce were photographed in at a Wimbledon match in London, where they cheered on pal Serena Williams, who made a memorable cameo in Lemonade‘s Sorry video. Later in February 2017, Beyoncé revealed that she and JAY-Z were expecting twins. In June 2018, the superstar couples stunned fans in London and around the world by releasing a new joint album called Everything Is Love. While the pair’s album came as a surprise to their fans, many had previously assumed the new music would be released to coincide with their 10th wedding anniversary in April.

