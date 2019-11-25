Jay Z Sends Out Daytona Rolex Watches As Exclusive VIP Invites

Taking invitation games to a new high, rapper Jay Z sent out Rolex Watches as exclusive invites to his first Shawn Carter Foundation Gala. The invitation also included a bottle of Ace of spade champagne.

Jay Z sends out Rolex watches as invites

The invite was shared on social media by Kasseem Dean and Robert Rihmeek Williams, aka Meek Mill, through Instagram stories which have now disappeared. Kasseem Dean along with a picture of the invite said, "Hov is on another level with the invite game. It came with a Daytona Rolex and a bottle of Ace.” While the Daytona Rolex ranges from $12,400 to $43,700. The champagne with the VIP invitations also costs from $300 to thousands of dollars.

READ | Beyoncé and Jay Z Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

READ | Daniel Craig confirms 'No Time To Die' as his last James Bond film

SCF raises $6 million

The Everything is love singer hosted the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala and raised $6 million for deserving students. “Tonight, the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala raised $6 million toward funding post-secondary educational opportunities for future scholars. Thank you to all patrons and supporters for this successful night," the foundation posted on Twitter. The event was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Congrats to the @ShawnCarterSF Gala on raising $6 Million towards funding post-secondary educational opportunities for future scholars. The #RocFam and all supporters showed out ✋🤚 #SCFGala pic.twitter.com/7IvGsOgnOP — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) November 17, 2019

Some of the VIPs invited at the Gala were rappers Fat Joe, Meek Mill, Fabolous, and Yo Gotti; comedian Michael Blackson; producers DJ Khaled, DJ Trauma, and Swizz Beatz; NFL owner Robert Kraft; studio owner Tyler Perry; fashionista Dapper Dan; baseball player Eddie Rosario; and several others.

Founded in 2003 by Jay Z and his mother, the organisation supports initiatives to empower youth and communities through Scholarship Fund, College Prep, Professional Development, Scholar Support.

READ | Colin Kaepernick gets help from Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z in NFL star's recent workout: Report

READ | Colin Kaepernick's workout was a publicity stunt rather than usual trial, claims Jay Z

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.