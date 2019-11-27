Rapper Jay Z Files Lawsuit Against Australian Retailer Company For Violating Copyrights

A small Australian retail website was sued by the rapper Jay Z for earning profit on a children’s alphabet book by using his name in the book title and his popular rap lyrics of 99 Problems. Shawn Carter, also known as Jay Z has accused the Australian brand “The Little Homie” of violating his right to intellectual property and filed a case with the Federal Court of Australia on November 22.

Australian retail company violated copyrights

The lawyer of Jay Z reported to a news daily that the Australian retail company used his popularity and violated his copyrights to the lyrics of 99 Problems. According to the reports, The Little Homie uploaded an advertisement on his website for a children’s book which was inspired by the hip hop star, titled, “A B to Jay-Z” which cost Australian Dollar $34.95 and another colouring book for Australian Dollar $19.95 with the same title.

The Little Homie also posted the video of the book on their Facebook account. The video shows little children who are enjoying the book which is based on the theme of hip hop. Certainly, the approach by the publisher is innovative. On the back pages of the book, there are the lyrics of the rap 99 Problems, “If you're having alphabet problems I feel bad for you son, I got 99 problems but my ABC's ain't one!”. The book also has illustrations of various rap stars along with Jay Z.

According to the lawsuit filed by Jay Z, the company was asked to immediately stop the sale of the book in March 2018, but the company continued earning profit. According to the lawyer, the name of Jay Z, his illustration and the lyrics of his rap has injured the reputation and goodwill of the rapper. There has been no response from The Little Homie and Jessica Chiha, who is the founder of the company and is accused of the deed.

