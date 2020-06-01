Jeffrey Epstein Netflix Documentary Brings To Light Prince Andrew's Hidden Link

The new Netflix documentary on Jeffrey Epstein alleges states that Prince Andrew had behaved inappropriately with a young woman during his visit on Jeffrey Epstein's Caribbean island during the early 2000s. The Jeffrey Epstein documentary on Netflix which is titled, 'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich' is directed by Lisa Bryant. The Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich documentary shows Steve Skully who was a former employee for Epstein and had served as an IT personnel on Little Saint James Island admitted to seeing Prince Andrew getting intimate with a young topless woman in the pool of the island.

Skully, a former employee of Jeffrey Epstein, revealed to be chief witness

Skully went on to say in the Jeffrey Epstein documentary that Jefferey used to hand around with a lot of powerful and well-known figures in the political as well as financial sphere, including the British royalty. He also reportedly hinted towards 'influential' guests on Jeffrey Epstein's island including Prince Andrew and others. Skully then went on to make the shocking revelation about Prince Andrew about his stint on Jeffrey Epstein's island.

Talking about the incident, Skully said that it was during the year 2004 that he saw Prince Andrew on Jeffrey Epstein's island. He then went on to narrate the details of the incident wherein Prince Andrew was in the pool with a topless woman who looked quite 'young'. He went on to describe Prince Andrew 'grabbing and grinding' against her.

According to media reports, Skully also revealed the young woman's identity in an interview with a publication. He had further revealed in the interview that he had spotted Prince Andrew groping the young woman and kissing her.

Royal Family denied accusations on Prince Andrew

Reportedly, Prince Andrew has termed his activities as shown in the Jeffrey Epstein Filthy Rich to be a 'mistake' and an 'error of judgments' time and again in several of his media interactions. However, the Royal Family has always denied any reports of inappropriate behaviour from his part. According to media sources, Buckingham Palace had also released a statement regarding the controversy.

The statement revealed them emphatically denying that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or a relationship with Virginia Roberts. They also stated that any source claiming the same is false and without foundation. Jeffrey Epstein Filthy Rich is currently streaming on Netflix.

