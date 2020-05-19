Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's 'Escaping The Palace': Here's Everything You Need To Know

Quick links:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been the subject of plenty of movies and documentaries ever since their exit from the Royal family. Now, the duo is subject of a brand new story, which follows their decision of stepping back from the Royal family. The film will be a biopic, titled 'Espacing the Palace', based on Prince Harry and Meghan's lives.
However, there are a lot of questions that fans have across the world, regarding the film. Therefore, here is everything you need to know about 'Escaping the Palace', from its release date to the cast of the film.
'Escaping the Palace' will mark the third film in the Harry and Meghan trilogy, from Lifetime, a US channel. This movie will also air on Lifetime just like 'A Royal Romance' and 'Becoming Royal'. However, there is no concrete information about the release date of the film as very little has been revealed by the makers of the film so far.
