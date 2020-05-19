Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's 'Escaping The Palace': Here's Everything You Need To Know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been the subject of plenty of movies and documentaries ever since their exit from the Royal family. Now, the duo is subject of a brand new story, which follows their decision of stepping back from the Royal family. The film will be a biopic, titled 'Espacing the Palace', based on Prince Harry and Meghan's lives.

However, there are a lot of questions that fans have across the world, regarding the film. Therefore, here is everything you need to know about 'Escaping the Palace', from its release date to the cast of the film.

What is 'Escaping the Palace' all about?

Goes without saying, 'Escaping the Palace' will revolve around the couple’s decision to step back from royal duties and quitting the Royal Family. The official synopsis of the made-for-TV movie by channel Lifetime, reads, “the couple’s controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie.”

The film will reportedly follow the struggles of the couple as parents and the unique challenges that they face, being a part of the Royal family. It will also shed some light on how all of this led to Harry and Meghan giving up their ties with the Royal family and live life on their own terms.

Who will play the leads in 'Escaping the Palace'?

As of yet, there is no official announcement made about the lead cast of the film, however, there are some reported guesses about the same by several online portals.

The first film in the Harry and Meghan trilogy titled 'A Royal Romance' starred Murray Fraser and Paris Fitz-Henley in the lead roles as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle respectively.

While in 2019's follow up titled 'Becoming Royal', starred Charlie Field as Prince Harry and Tiffany Smith as Meghan Markle. Therefore, there are high chances of either of the couple reprising their roles in 'Escaping the Palace'.

When will 'Escaping the Palace' release?

'Escaping the Palace' will mark the third film in the Harry and Meghan trilogy, from Lifetime, a US channel. This movie will also air on Lifetime just like 'A Royal Romance' and 'Becoming Royal'. However, there is no concrete information about the release date of the film as very little has been revealed by the makers of the film so far.

