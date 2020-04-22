Royal Family’s Pastry Chefs Share Cupcake Recipe On Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday; See Inside

With the recent coronavirus outbreak, everyone has been confined to their houses. Many people have even started venturing into the kitchen and donning on their chef hat. The Royal Family has now released the recipe to their chocolate cupcakes which you can try at home.

Royal Chefs share the cupcake recipe

Queen Elizabeth is one of the longest-reigning monarchs in history. The Queen has turned a year older but all celebrations have been cancelled by Her Majesty due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, to be in some joy even during these sad times, the Royal Family’s pastry chefs have now released the recipe of their signature chocolate cupcakes.

The recipe of the same was shared on the social media page of The Royal Family. The post also had several pictures of the cupcakes that were prepared for the celebration of The Queen’s 94th birthday. If you also have a loved one’s birthday coming up during the lockdown, then you can try to make these delish cupcakes for them.

Check out the post here:

A detailed explanation of the chocolate cupcakes by The Royal Family’s pastry chefs:

Ingredients that you will need for approximately 15 cupcakes:

15 grams of vinegar

300 ml of milk

50ml of vegetable oil

60 grams of melted butter

Two eggs

5ml of vanilla essence

250 grams of self-raising flour

75 grams of cocoa powder

300 grams of caster sugar

10 grams of bicarbonate of soda

100 grams of white chocolate chips

Cupcake cases

Ingredients for the buttercream icing:

90 grams of high percentage dark chocolate

100 grams of butter

125 grams of icing sugar

You can also use various food colouring as well

Recipe to make cupcakes:

Combine all the dry ingredients in one bowl i.e the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda. On the side, preheat the oven to 150 C. Take a separate bowl and mix all the wet ingredients like the eggs, vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar. Slowly combine both the dry and wet ingredients. Mix them nicely to ensure there are no lumps. Now, add the chocolate chips into the cake batter and mix. Pour the batter into the cupcake moulds and bake for 15-18 minutes until the top is golden.

Recipe for the buttercream icing:

Whip the sugar and butter together until it is light and creamy. Add in the melted chocolate. Pour it into a piping bag and start decorating.

