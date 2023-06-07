Jenna Ortega Confirms She Will Be A Producer For Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday fame Jenna Ortega in a recent interview revealed that she will be coming around as a producer of the show in the second season. She further talked about how it is important to be heard while working on a certain project. She said that it is best when different opinions and ideas are thrown out for the best outcome.

In a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Scream actress said, " I’ve had experiences in TV where I felt my voice wasn’t heard, that I was meant to be a puppet. I’ve been told on sets, You wouldn’t know because you’re not a writer, or, Just shut up and do your job." She revealed that from a very young age or since she entered the entertainment industry, she has been hearing things like that. She said that she signed Wednesday with hesitance owing to this reason.

Jenna continued by appreciating filmmaker Tim Burton. The Beetlejuice director once took Jenna to his trailer and urged her to be a soundboard for her voice. The actress also talked about how opinionated she is and opened up about the feeling of being a people pleaser in Hollywood. Therefore, the moment she signed Wednesday, she ensured that her voice was heard and mattered to everyone. In the end, Jenna Ortega expressed gratitude for her collaborative experience on the show.

Jenna Ortega's collaboration with Tim Burton

(Jenna Ortega posing with filmmaker Tim Burton during Wednesday premiere. | Image: @Roxdk7/Twitter)

Jenna Ortega will be seen in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2. She will be portraying the role of Winona Ryder's daughter in the film. This fantasy film by filmmaker Tim will be released in the US on September 6, 2024 (tentatively). This sequel to Beetlejuice will feature stars like Michael Keaton, Monica Bellucci, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, among others.