'Wednesday' Fame Jenna Ortega Reveals She Refused Part Initially, Took It For Tim Burton

Jenna Ortega is known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams from the Netflix series, Wednesday. Since the release of the series the actress has been showered with praise for her portrayal of the character. However, in a recent interview, the actress has revealed that she refused multiple offers to play the role initially.

In an interview with The Times, Jenna revealed that she refused to play the role of Wednesday several times as she wanted to make a shift from starring in TV series to movies. She said that taking up the role of Wednesday Addams would push her away from doing the jobs that she really wanted.

The actress revealed that after dodging several emails from the team, what made her change her mind was Tim Burton, who serves as executive producer on the show and has also directed a few episodes. Jenna revealed that she considered Tim Burton a ‘legend' and got along well with him which made her agree to join the cast of Wednesday.

On her reaction to the series becoming a global sensation, the Stuck in the Middle actress said that she never thought the series would gain the kind of popularity it did. Jenna added that she thought the series would remain a ‘smell gem’ which only a few people would enjoy and she would have liked it to remain that way.

Jenna enjoys a good popularity amongst the masses worldwide, and after the Wednesday series, her fame has only grown. However, the actress does not fancy such attention and revealed in the interview that when people recognized her, she felt ‘out of place’. The actress says she feels ‘like a princess, which is both off-putting and intimidating’.

Jenna Ortega’s as Wednesday Addams

The Scream actress obtained massive success for her role as Wednesday Addams. Her looks along with the iconic dance moves went viral on social media. The Netflix series broke records as over 1.2 billion hours of the show were watched in the first 28 days of its release in November 2022.

Jenna Ortega’s other projects

While fans of the show eagerly await season 2 of Wednesday, Jenna will be seen in multiple projects in the meantime. Her movie Scream 6 was released on March 10. The 20-year old actress will also star in the thriller film, Finestkind and Miller’s Girl.