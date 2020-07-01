Jennifer Aniston Asks Fans 'to Wear Mask' Amid Pandemic; Says 'we Are Not Doing Enough'

Ever since the lockdown restrictions were enforced to tackle coronavirus, Hollywood celebrities have been urging fans to stay safe and the recent to join the club is actor Jennifer Aniston. Talking to her Instagram handle to explain fans the consequences of neglecting safety amid the pandemic, Jennifer Aniston shared a picture of herself sporting a mask and stated the importance of ‘keeping each other safe’. With the picture, Jennifer Aniston penned a long caption urging fans ‘to do enough to flatten the curve’.

In her statement, Jennifer Aniston mentioned that she understands that masks are inconvenient, however, the actor added that it is appalling that businesses are shutting down, jobs are being lost, health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion and so many lives being taken by this virus. Jennifer Aniston also remarked that many people have lost lives due to the virus and 'we still aren't doing enough'. Take a look at Jennifer’s rest of the statement:

Also Read | Taiwan Holds LGBTQ Pride Parade Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, See Pics

“I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate. If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same”

Also Read | Vince McMahon's Net Worth Shoots Up By $177 Million Despite Raging Coronavirus Pandemic

Jennifer Aniston's bit to fight COVID-19

Jennifer Aniston recently turned to her Instagram handle to reveal that her stunning 1995 portrait, which was clicked by photographer Mark Seliger, is now up for auction for collecting funds for COVID-19 relief efforts. If the reports are to be believed, the picture had become quite a sensation back in the day. Besides Jennifer Aniston's iconic picture, portraits of other Hollywood A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Billie Eilish, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg, will also be auctioned off by photographer Seliger. Proceeds of them will go towards various charity funds across America, which aim to aid the Governments' efforts to fight the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Also Read | Taiwan Becomes First Country To Resume Cruise Travel Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic in the US

With more than 2.67 Million positive Coronavirus cases, the USA remains a COVID-19 hotbed, surpassing the national tallies of the worst-hit countries like Russia and Brazil combined. The New York State remains the worst-affected region in the US with more than 3,93,000 cases, followed by California and New Jersey. As per fresh reports presented by the news publications in the US, more than 1,28,692 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country, which is the highest recorded death in the world.

Also Read | Vince McMahon's Net Worth Shoots Up By $177 Million Despite Raging Coronavirus Pandemic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.