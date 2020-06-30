Vince McMahon's Net Worth Shoots Up By $177 Million Despite Raging Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE has seen several setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company was forced to host shows without a live audience after a nation-wide lockdown was imposed back in March. While WWE has started allowing a limited number of fans in the arena, the situation is still far from ideal for the company. Add to this the fact that the company was forced to release more than 30 wrestlers and backstage personnel in order to cut costs amid the pandemic, and WWE stood on the cusp of trouble as the pandemic raged all around the world.

Vince McMahon net worth shoots up despite pandemic

Despite the wrestling promotion riding waves of uncertainty, it has had little to no effect on WWE chairman Vince McMahon’s fortune. Per the latest reports, Vince McMahon’s fortune shot up by $177 million over the course of the past three months. The analysis, which was done by political advocacy groups Americans For Tax Fairness, Health Care for America Now and the Connecticut Citizen Action Group, states McMahon is among just eight businessmen out of Connecticut whose net worth has increased in these three months. The report estimates the Vince McMahon net worth figure to be around $1.977 billion in June 2020. Back in March, the Vince McMahon net worth figure was estimated to be $1.8 billion. This means the WWE chairman has seen a 9.8% rise in his net worth, despite the pandemic.

Apart from hosting their weekly episodes and two pay-per-views - WrestleMania 36 and Money in the Bank 2020 - from the empty Performance Center, Vince McMahon was dealt a major blow earlier this year as his second attempt to launch the XFL ended up in bankruptcy. The major source of McMahon's income during the lockdown has been the numerous TV deals that WWE has for its weekly programmes. As mentioned, the company continued with its production of the weekly episodes of RAW, SmackDown and NXT, albeit without a live audience. In recent weeks, the company started allowing a limited number of fans to the arena, although the bulk of the crowd seen during the episodes were developmental talents.

WWE coronavirus scare: WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown to be halted?

Meanwhile, the WWE coronavirus scare is turning into a fear of a full-blown outbreak for the company as multiple WWE employees have tested positive for the virus, per reports. WWE presenter Renee Young, Kayla Braxton and WWE producer Adam Pearce have already confirmed they have contracted the virus. The company initially halted production to test all employees for the virus. "WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future," the company stated regarding the positive COVID-19 cases in the company.

(Image Credits: WWE Official Website)