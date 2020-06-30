Taiwan Becomes First Country To Resume Cruise Travel Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As coronavirus contagion has is still spreading across the world, Taiwan has become the first country to resume ship travel with its cruise Explorer Dream to kickstart the tourism industry which was shut down due to global health crisis. While the global infections have surpassed 10.3 million as per John Hopkins University, the service which is part of the Dream Cruises brand will resume by July 26. The company said on June 30 that its cruise would operate for two and three-night “Taiwan Island-hopping” beginning next month. The Explorer Dream would depart from Keelung and will be calling at Penghu, Matzu and Kinmen islands.

Dream Cruises brand is owned by Hong Kong-based Genting Cruise Lines and its chairman and CEO, Tan Sri KT Lim has appreciated the approval of the cruise by the authorities to resume operations after several months of detailed planning. Dream Cruises has become the world’s first cruise line to start sailing after the entire industry suffered a huge blow of the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak. Tan has also assured that the standard operating procedure will keep in mind the safety of the passengers who will get the first-hand experience of the ships.

“After months of detailed planning with the authorities to ensure the safety and health of guests and crew, we appreciate the approval of Explorer Dream resuming cruise operations in Taiwan. Dream Cruises will be the first cruise line in the world to begin sailing after the global cruise industry was shut down due to the pandemic,” said Tan Sri KT Lim, Chairman and CEO of Genting Hong Kong.

COVID-19 causes 196 deaths every hour

Taiwan's announcement came just a day after a tally by international media agency concluded that 196 people are dying of the disease every hour, implying that one death is recorded every 18 seconds. As of June 30, the global COVID-19 cases have reached 10,344,778 with 505,300 deaths. However, Taiwan has reported 447 cases and seven deaths.

Since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as pandemic on March 11, it has now spread to over 220 countries and territories out of which 189 have reported casualties. The respiratory illness that has infected over 10.1 million people across the globe has been causing the death of at least 4,700 people every 24 hours.

