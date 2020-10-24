Jennifer Aniston Casts Her Vote In Favour Of Joe Biden, Slams Donald Trump, Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston is one of the many Hollywood celebrities, who has been vocal about her political inclination towards POTUS hopeful Joe Biden and his party's running mate, Kamala Harris. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram and shared that she has cast a ballot for Joe Biden and implored fans not to vote for Kanye West. Jennifer Aniston shared a series of pictures on Instagram, which feature the actor casting her vote for Biden’s party.

Jennifer Aniston slams Trump, Kanye West

Explaining the reason behind casting her vote for Joe Biden, Jennifer Aniston, in her caption, elaborated that currently, the US is more divided than ever. Slamming Donald Trump, Jennifer Aniston wrote, “Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science, too many people have died.”

The actor continued, “I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting)."

Concluding her address, Jennifer Aniston asked fans to vote for 'equal human rights, for love, and for decency'. More so, Jennifer mentioned that it is not funny to vote for Kanye. She added that she has no idea how else to speak about it.

US Presidential Elections 2020

The United States Presidential Election 2020 is scheduled to take place on November 3, which will mark the 59th quadrennial presidential election of America. This year, President Donald Trump is seeking to run the office for a second term from the Republican ticket. Meanwhile, Biden has been elected as a Presidential candidate by the Democrats. The elected President of the country can serve two elected four-year terms in the White House. More so, he/she can serve two additional years if an individual becomes president through the order of succession.

