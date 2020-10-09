US Presidential Elections 2020 Could See Record Turnout, 6.6 Million People Already Voted

Early polling numbers for the upcoming US Presidential elections have revealed that more than 6 million Americans have already cast their votes for their preferred candidates. As per the United States Elections Project, America is currently on track for a possible record turnout for the November 3 presidential election.

Possible record voter turnout in upcoming US Presidential election

The current number of Americans that have already cast their votes is ten times more than the ones that had cast their vote at the same time during the 2016 presidential elections wherein Donald Trump beat Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton. The project that collated the data is administered and handled by the University of Florida.

If you'd asked me last week where I thought we'd be on Friday, I would have thought maybe 2 million. Instead looks like we'll be easily pushing 7.5 million voted — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) October 9, 2020

#earlyvote evening update 10/8



With CA, GA, OH, and TX updates posted, at least 6.8 million people have voted in the 2020 general election https://t.co/s8K2xFDeSA pic.twitter.com/64BKqDXZOU — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) October 9, 2020

Read: 102-year-old Beatrice Lumpkin Votes For US Election, Netizens Say 'bless This Democracy'

Read: Putin Sends A Mixed Message On US Election, Hedging His Bets

The United States Elections Project estimates that if current voting trends continue then there would be a record of 65 per cent of all eligible voters which would amount to roughly 150 million voters. This would be the highest voter turnout in the US since 1908. During this elections, mail-in voting has seen a large surge due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has led to a reluctance to travel to crowded polling booths. US President Donald Trump in the past has campaigned strongly against early mail-in voting, claiming that it would lead to widespread fraud, but experts have claimed that such instances of fraud are rare.

Read: US Election 2020: Pence, Harris To Debate Behind Plexiglass As COVID Precautionary Measure

Read: US Election 2020: Biden Tones Down Campaign, Doesn't Want To Attack COVID-stricken Trump

102-year-old Beatrice Lumpkin Votes For US Election

In an act that has been praised by netizens, 102-year-old Beatrice Lumpkin has cast her vote for the upcoming US Presidential election despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. An image of Lumpkin casting her mail-in ballot was circulated on social media with the message that if she can get out and vote then so can the rest of America.

According to a report by The Washington Post, 102-year-old Beatrice Lumpkin appeared to post her vote through the mail in full protective gear. The lady mentioned that the gear was designed by her grandson and thus, she further expressed her thoughts on the election. She remarked that the current election situation is possibly the most important election of her life. Therefore, it was this thought that motivated her to cast her vote during this season.

Good morning! This is 102-year-old CTU retiree Bea Lumpkin casting her vote-by-mail ballot. If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote! pic.twitter.com/WZHquUoQz5 — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 1, 2020

(Image: AP)