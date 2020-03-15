Jennifer Aniston's 'Murder Mystery': Interesting Trivia About The Film; Read

Jennifer Aniston has once worked with Adam Sandler on a film before working together in Murder Mystery. Their onscreen dynamic is appealing. Directed by Kyle Newacheck, Murder Mystery is the story of a couple. A New York cop gets tangled into a mess when he finds out that he and his wife are being framed for a murder.

The couple only goes out on a European vacation to spark their marriage up but are then caught up with investigating the murder they did not commit.

Murder Mystery trivia:

Adam Sandler's wife IRL, Jackie Sandler, also makes a cameo appearance as a flight attendant on the plane. This movie is said to have set a new Netflix record: 30,869,863 users watched the film. 13,374,914 North American accounts and an additional 17,494,949 accounts from other parts of the world.

Jennifer Aniston's good friend Andrea Benewald also played a role in the film. She plays the role of a customer in the salon. The actor was also the maid of honour at her wedding with Brad Pitt. She also starred in the Friend's episode (The One With The Cheap Wedding Dress).

There are several other interesting trivia about the film, one of them being the fact that Luke Evans (Charles Cavendish) and Victor Turpin (Lorenzo) are also a couple in real life.

When Nick and Audrey arrive at Malaga Airport (Spain), the airport shown is actually Milan Malpensa Airport (Italy). This is also Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's second film together. The first flick they worked on together was Just Go with It in 2011. This is also the third movie featuring Luke Evans and Gemma Arterton together after the films, Clash of the Titans and Tamara Drewe.

John Madden was once all set to direct the flick. But Anne Fletcher was later attached to direct the movie, due to reasons that remain unknown. The yacht that we see in the movie is Italian oil trader Michele Tecchia's 'Sarastar', which was named after the owner's wife Sara Tecchia. Adam Devine, a close friend of director Kyle Newacheck, can be seen on a TV in the first class on the plane.

